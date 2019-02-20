Congress May Get 9 Seats In Tamil Nadu Alliance With DMK: Sources

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: MK Stalin's DMK is likely to contest in 20 to 25 seats in Tamil Nadu.

A day after their rivals announced an alliance, the Congress is likely to formalise their partnership for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with MK Stalin's DMK on Wednesday, sources said. The party may get 9 out of 39 seats in the state, and lone seat in Puducherry.

Mr Stalin's party is likely to contest in 20-25 seats. The rest of the seats may go to other alliance partners.

AICC General Secy Organisation KC Venugopal and General Secy incharge TN Mukul Wasnik are expected to visit the state on Wednesday to seal the deal with Mr Stalin's party, sources said.

The DMK sources have told NDTV that Rajya Sabha lawmaker Kanimozhi had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi twice on Monday morning and Tuesday evening and finalised the seat-sharing formula.

"DMK RS MP Kanimozhi had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning and proposed 9+1 seat sharing formula between DMK and the Congress," the source said.

After meeting Ms Kanimozhi on Monday, Mr Gandhi on Tuesday called a meeting with senior Congress leaders of the state to discuss the alliance.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan, state Congress chief KS Alagiri, former chief Thirunavukarasar and Ramasamy attended this meeting where the proposal of DMK was agreed upon.

Later that evening, DMK Rajya Sabha awmaker Kanimozhi again met Rahul Gandhi to finalise the alliance.

"Today Venugopal and Wasnik will be leaving to Chennai from Delhi around 12 noon and the signing of agreement and formal announcement on the alliance expected around 4 PM" said a Senior Congress Leader to NDTV.

The BJP on Tuesday closed the deal on its alliance with Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK for the Lok Sabha election. The AIADMK said the BJP had been assigned five of the state's 39 parliamentary seats - Puducherry adds one more seat.

"The alliance will contest the Tamil Nadu elections under the leadership of the AIADMK and the national elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The AIADMK had swept the 2014 general polls by winning 37 seats in Tamil Nadu. The BJP-led alliance had won 2 seats.