Cyclone Mandous Starts To Weaken: Weather Office

Over 10 flights were also cancelled at Chennai airport due to Cyclone Mandous.

Cyclone 'Mandous', a severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, uprooted trees and caused flood and landfall conditions, has started to weaken.

"Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronouncLow-Pressureous") weakened into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Sunday.

The Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous") over north Tamil Nadu moved nearly west-southwestwards during the past six hours, weakened further and lay as a Low-Pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

"It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further," IMD said.

On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest 258 mm rainfall due to Tropical Cyclone Mandous currently active in the Bay of Bengal region, and the road from KVB Puram Mandal to Srikalahasti was blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.

Over 10 flights were also cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising from cyclone Mandous.

IMD had earlier predicted that Mandous will start to weaken into a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

Heavy rains with strong winds were also experienced in Puducherry on Friday. Red alerts were sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh as Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai kept a watch on the cyclone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)