The Tamil Nadu government is giving special attention to coronavirus testing, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tests Negative For Coronavirus

K Palaniswami was tested for coronavirus in strict adherence to testing protocols in Tamil Nadu (File)

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said in Chennai today.

The government is giving special attention to coronavirus testing, he said adding that following protocol "without any exception, the chief minister subjected himself to the coronavirus testing and today we have the good news that he is negative."

He maintained that the government was transparent in tackling coronavirus and no information was concealed and daily bulletins, district wise data are also being released.
 

