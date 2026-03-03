Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams 2026: Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Board Exams 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the admit cards for the Class 10 2026 board examinations. Over 9 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 board exams beginnnig March 11, 2026. The respective school heads can download the hall tickets from the official website dge.tnschools.gov.in/hallticket, using an application number and date of birth.

Students will be required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools, as the document will also include the authority's or principal's signature.

How To Download SSLC Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in and then click on the "Hall ticket" link and then on Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) admit card 2026 link. Enter the application number and date of birth. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Students must ensure that their admit card contains accurate information. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities.

TN SSLC Hall Ticket Download Link

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations began on March 2, for the academic year 2025-26. A total of 8,27,475 students will appear for the exams over 24 days at 3,412 centres across the state, with the examinations scheduled to conclude on March 26.