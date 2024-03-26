Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams 2024 Begin, Check Key Guidelines

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2024: Students get 10am to 10.10am to review the question papers.

Tamil Nadu Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 final exams began today. The SSLC theory exams are being held from March 26 to April 8, 2024.

The admit cards for the Class 10 exam were released on February 24, 2024.

The result of Tamil Nadu class 10 exams is scheduled to be declared on May 10. Students who clear the examination will be eligible for selecting one of the academic streams-Science, Commerce, or Arts-for classes 11 and 12.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exams 2024: Key Guidelines

Students must remember to bring their TN 10th admit card 2024 to the examination hall, as they will not be permitted to take the exam without it.

Examinations begin at 9.15am, so students are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the start time.

According to the instructions provided on the Tamil Nadu board timetable 2024, students will have from 10am to 10.10am to review the question papers.

Students should aim to finish the exam 10 minutes before the designated time to allow for a review of their answers.

A total of 9.38 lakh students are taking the examinations. According to the education department, the examinations are being held at 4,107 centres and 48,700 teachers are engaged as invigilators.

In order to prevent exam malpractices, 4,591 flying squads are on duty.

Special monitoring teams, chaired by the district collectors, have been formed to oversee the examination process. These monitoring teams include principal education officers and officials from the revenue department.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi extended their best wishes to the students.