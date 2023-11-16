Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exams 2024 Schedule Announced, Check Details

Tamil Nadu Exams 2024: Class 11 exams are set to occur from March 4, 2024, to March 25, 2024.

Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday announced the schedule for Class 10, 11 and 12 exams, which will be held in 2024. The Class 12 board exam is scheduled to take place from March 1, 2024, to March 22, 2024, while the Class 10 board exams will be held between March 26, 2024, and April 8, 2024. Additionally, Class 11 exams are set to occur from March 4, 2024, to March 25, 2024.

Practical exam dates:

Class 10: February 23, 2024, to February 29, 2024

Class 11: February 19, 2024, to February 24, 2024

Class 12: February 12, 2024, to February 17, 2024

The Directorate of Government Examination will soon publish the examination schedule on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.



Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exams 2024: Steps to check schedule