Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2024 Start Tomorrow, Check Details

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2024: Admit cards and school ID cards are mandatory to enter exam halls.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 theory exams 2024 are set to commence tomorrow, March 1, beginning with the language paper on the first day. The exams will continue until March 22.

The Class 12 exams will be held from 10.15am to 1.15pm. Students will be given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper before the start of the exams.

Candidates must carry their admit cards to be allowed entry into the examination halls. Admit cards and school ID cards are mandatory. Students are advised to arrive at their exam centres before the reporting time.

Last year, approximately 8.51 lakh students took the TN Board HSE exams from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Out of the 8.51 lakh students, more than 5.36 lakh were in the Science stream, over 2.54 lakh were in commerce, and nearly 14,000 were in arts. A total of 94.03 per cent of students passed the examinations.

Meanwhile, the Plus One TN Board exam for 2024 is scheduled to begin on March 4 and conclude on March 25. The SSLC Class 10 public examination is slated to take place between March 26 and April 8. The TN HSC 2024 results are expected to be announced on May 6.