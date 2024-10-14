Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10, Class 11, And Class 12 Exams 2025 Schedule Released

Class 10 exam will be conducted between March 28 and April 15, 2025.

Class 11 exam will be held between March 5 and March 27, 2025.

TN Board Exam Date 2024-25: The Directorate of Government Education (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the exam dates for Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 board exams today, October 14.

Class 10
Exam Date: Between March 28 and April 15, 2025  
Result Date: May 19, 2025

Class 11

Exam Date: Between March 5 and March 27, 2025  
Result Date: May 19, 2025

Class 12
  
Exam Date: Between March 3 and March 25, 2025  
Result Date: May 9, 2025

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exams 2025: Steps To Check Schedule

Step 1. Go to the designated DGE TN website at dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2. Navigate to the 'Notification' section, which will lead you to a subsequent page
Step 3. Select the 'Circular' option and access the Time Table link
Step 4. The PDF containing the 2025 TN public exam timetable will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Save the timetable PDF for future use

The examinations will start at 10am and end at 01.15pm.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023-24  

Out of 8,94,264 students who appeared for the Class 10 exam, 8,18,743 cleared the exam this year. Nearly 4,47,061 girls appeared for the exam, of which 4,22,591 qualified. Around 4,47,203 boys took the exams, of which 3,94,152 cleared it.

A total of 7,60,606 students appeared for the TN Class 12 examination in 2024. Of these, around 7,19,196 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded as 94.56% with 7,19,196 qualifications.
 

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
