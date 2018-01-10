DGE Tamil Nadu Releases SSLC, Higher Secondary Exam 2018 Date Sheets

'Question papers will be issued to candidates at 10.00 a.m. Ten minutes is provided for reading the question paper. Answer sheets will be issued at 10.10 a.m. Five minutes is provided to verify the printed particulars of candidate concerned in the top sheet attached with the main answer book.'
For higher secondary second year students the exam will begin on 1 and 2 March with language papers. Regarding holidays falling in the exam schedule, the Board has clarified that,' In the event of any holiday being declared after the publication of the Time-Table, the Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) Examination will be conducted as scheduled unless and otherwise notified and intimated by the Director of Government Examinations, Chennai.'
Second year exams will continue till 6 April 2018. Candidates should bring "Ordinary Calculator without Programming" for Statistics, Business Maths and Draughtsman Civil examinations.
