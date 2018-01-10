DGE Tamil Nadu Releases SSLC, Higher Secondary Exam 2018 Date Sheets

Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) has released the date sheets for higher secondary (first and second year) exam and class 10 board exam.

Updated: January 10, 2018 13:30 IST
New Delhi:  Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) has released the date sheets for higher secondary (first and second year) exam and class 10 board exam. While higher secondary second year exam will begin on 1 March, the class 10 exam will begin on 16 March. Exams for higher secondary first year students will begin on 7 March. While higher secondary second year exam will be of three hours duration, other exams will be held from 10.15 am to 12.45 pm. Complete date sheet is available at the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

'Question papers will be issued to candidates at 10.00 a.m. Ten minutes is provided for reading the question paper. Answer sheets will be issued at 10.10 a.m. Five minutes is provided to verify the printed particulars of candidate concerned in the top sheet attached with the main answer book.'

For higher secondary second year students the exam will begin on 1 and 2 March with language papers. Regarding  holidays falling in the exam schedule, the Board has clarified that,' In the event of any holiday being declared after the publication of the Time-Table, the Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) Examination will be conducted as scheduled unless and otherwise notified and intimated by the Director of Government Examinations, Chennai.'

Second year exams will continue till 6 April 2018. Candidates should bring "Ordinary Calculator without Programming" for Statistics, Business Maths and Draughtsman Civil examinations.

Class 10 board exams will be held till 20 April 2018.

