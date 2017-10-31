DGE Tamil Nadu Declares SSLC September/ October 2017 Exam Result

How to check DGE TN Class 10 / SSLC September/ October 2017 Result?
- Go to the official website
- Click on the link SSLC Sep/oct 2017 Result Release, Provisional Mark Certificate Downloading and Applying for Retotalling
- Enter the details asked
- Submit the details
- Get the result
DGE TN had declared the class 10 supplementary exam result in July 2017. According to The Hindu daily, overall pass percentage of the March session results stood at 94.4%, which is 0.8% higher than 2016. This was the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years. In March session of TN SSLC, nearly 9.82 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations; of this, 4.91 lakh were girls and 4.9 lakh boys.
DGE Tamil Nadu has released exam time table for the board exams. For class 10 students, the Board exam will begin on 16 March 2018; Class 12 or higher secondary 2nd year (+2) exam will begin on 1 March 2018. The Board will conduct public examination for class 11 or higher secondary 1st year (+1) students for the first time this year. The exam will begin on 7 March 2018. Click here for details
Click here for more Education News