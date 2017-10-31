DGE Tamil Nadu Declares SSLC September/ October 2017 Exam Result Candidates can check Tamil Nadu class 10 exam result held in September-October 2017 at dge.tn.gov.in.

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT DGE Tamil Nadu Declares SSLC September/ October 2017 Exam Result New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the results for SSLC or class 10 examination held in September-October 2017. Candidates, awaiting the result can check it at the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Hall tickets for the exam were released in September 2017. TN SSLC supplementary exam started on 25 September 2017 after the completion of the science practical examinations. The science practical exams was held on 18, 19 and 20 September 2017. Candidates can check their result online, download their provisional mark certificate and apply for retotaling.



How to check DGE TN Class 10 / SSLC September/ October 2017 Result? Go to the official website

Click on the link SSLC Sep/oct 2017 Result Release, Provisional Mark Certificate Downloading and Applying for Retotalling

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Get the result

DGE TN had declared the class 10 supplementary exam result in July 2017. According to The Hindu daily, overall pass percentage of the March session results stood at 94.4%, which is 0.8% higher than 2016. This was the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years. In March session of TN SSLC, nearly 9.82 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations; of this, 4.91 lakh were girls and 4.9 lakh boys.



DGE Tamil Nadu has released exam time table for the board exams. For class 10 students, the Board exam will begin on 16 March 2018; Class 12 or higher secondary 2nd year (+2) exam will begin on 1 March 2018. The Board will conduct public examination for class 11 or higher secondary 1st year (+1) students for the first time this year. The exam will begin on 7 March 2018.



Click here for more Education News



Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the results for SSLC or class 10 examination held in September-October 2017. Candidates, awaiting the result can check it at the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Hall tickets for the exam were released in September 2017. TN SSLC supplementary exam started on 25 September 2017 after the completion of the science practical examinations. The science practical exams was held on 18, 19 and 20 September 2017. Candidates can check their result online, download their provisional mark certificate and apply for retotaling.DGE TN had declared the class 10 supplementary exam result in July 2017. According to The Hindu daily, overall pass percentage of the March session results stood at 94.4%, which is 0.8% higher than 2016. This was the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years. In March session of TN SSLC, nearly 9.82 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations; of this, 4.91 lakh were girls and 4.9 lakh boys.DGE Tamil Nadu has released exam time table for the board exams. For class 10 students, the Board exam will begin on 16 March 2018; Class 12 or higher secondary 2nd year (+2) exam will begin on 1 March 2018. The Board will conduct public examination for class 11 or higher secondary 1st year (+1) students for the first time this year. The exam will begin on 7 March 2018. Click here for details