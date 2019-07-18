Tamil Nadu +1 Supplementary Exam Result Announced

Tamil Nadu +1 Supplementary result 2019 has been released on the official website

TN +1 Supplementary Result 2019: Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the result for Tamil Nadu +1 Compartment exam conducted in June 2019. The TN +1 compartment result is available on the official DGE, Tamil Nadu website. Students can check their result using their examination roll number and date of birth. The Tamil Nadu board had released the result for +1 board examination on May 8.

This year, a total of 8,16,618 students took the +1 board exam in Tamil Nadu. The pass percentage this year in the TN 11th board exam was 95 per cent.

TN 11th Supply Exam Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for DGE, Tamil Nadu: www.dge.tn.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your TN +1 Supply result.

Tamil Nadu +1 Supplementary Exam Result: Direct Link

In the Tamil Nadu +1 board exam this year, 96.5 per cent girl students passed and 93.3 per cent boys passed. A total of 2634 schools in Tamil Nadu had registered 100 per cent performance in the class 11th board exam.

Supply exam is conducted for students who fail to pass in the board examination. The examination is a second opportunity for students to pass in the board exam in the same academic year.

