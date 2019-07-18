Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

Tamil Nadu Supplementary results have been released at dge.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary result 2019: TN +1 Supplementary or HSE first year attempt results have been released today. The Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary results for first year students have been announced today after 3.00 pm. The Tamil Nadu Supplementary results or attempt results for the first year HSE examinations held in June have been released at dge.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu HSE result can be accessed from the official website after entering the registration number and date of birth. The Supplementary results have been released by the Government of Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or TN DGE. TN DGE had released the SSLC Supplementary results on July 13.

TN DGE had released the Tamil Nadu 11th result for the March exams in May second week this year for more than 8 lakh students.

Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary result 2019: Direct link

Check Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary result 2019 from the direct link provided here:

Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary result 2019 direct link

Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary result 2019: How to check attempt result

Follow the steps provided here to download your Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary result from the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official website for TN 11th Supplementary result, dge.tn.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the +1 supplementary result link "Higher Secondary First Year June 2019 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals".

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and view your 11th attempt result.

