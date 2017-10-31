DGE Tamil Nadu Releases Class 10, 11, 12 Board Exam Time Table

On 7 August 2017, Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for conducting public exams for students of class XI, and proposed to revise school education syllabus "on par with CBSE standards" in the coming years. School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said in order to ensure that students did not feel the burden of appearing for three consecutive public exams between classes X and XII, changes had been made in the pattern of marks and the duration. Speaking to reporters here today, he said class XI students would also be brought under the ambit of public exams from 2017-'18 adding that orders had been issued in this regard.
Exam schedule for class 10, 11, 12 board exams can be found below.
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet
- 16 March 2018: Part I Language Paper I
- 21 March 2018: Language Paper II
- 28 March 2018: English Paper I
- 4 April 2018: English Paper II
- 10 April 2018: Mathematics
- 12 April 2018: Part IV Optional Language
- 17 April 2018: Science
- 20 April 2018: Social Science
Tamil Nadu Class 11 Board Exam Time Table
- 7 March 2018: Part - I Language Paper I
- 8 March 2018: Language Paper II
- 13 April 2018: Part - II English Paper I
- 14 March 2018: English Paper II
- 20 March 2018: Part III Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics
- 23 March 2018: Commerce, Home Science, Geography
- 27 March 2018: Physics, Economics
- 3 April 2018: Chemistry, Accountancy
- 9 April 2018: Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths
- 13 April 2018: Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)
- 16 April 2018: All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam Time Table
- 1 March 2018: Part - I Language Paper I
- 2 March 2018: Language Paper II
- 5 March 2018: Part - II English Paper I
- 6 March 2018: English Paper II
- 9 March 2018: Part - III Commerce, Home Science, Geography
- 12 March 2018: Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics
- 15 March 2018: All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics
- 19 March 2018: Physics, Economics
- 26 March 2018: Chemistry, Accountancy
- 2 April 2018: Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths
- 6 April 2018: Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)
