DGE Tamil Nadu Releases Class 10, 11, 12 Board Exam Time Table Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will conduct class 10, 12 board exam and for the first time class 11 board examination, in March-April 2018.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT DGE Tamil Nadu Releases Class 10, 11, 12 Board Exam Time Table New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will conduct class 10, 12 board exam and



On 7 August 2017, Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for conducting public exams for students of class XI, and proposed to revise school education syllabus "on par with CBSE standards" in the coming years. School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said in order to ensure that students did not feel the burden of appearing for three consecutive public exams between classes X and XII, changes had been made in the pattern of marks and the duration. Speaking to reporters here today, he said class XI students would also be brought under the ambit of public exams from 2017-'18 adding that orders had been issued in this regard.

Exam schedule for class 10, 11, 12 board exams can be found below.



Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet 16 March 2018: Part I Language Paper I

21 March 2018: Language Paper II

28 March 2018: English Paper I

4 April 2018: English Paper II

10 April 2018: Mathematics

12 April 2018: Part IV Optional Language

17 April 2018: Science

20 April 2018: Social Science

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Board Exam Time Table 7 March 2018: Part - I Language Paper I

8 March 2018: Language Paper II

13 April 2018: Part - II English Paper I

14 March 2018: English Paper II

20 March 2018: Part III Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics

23 March 2018: Commerce, Home Science, Geography

27 March 2018: Physics, Economics

3 April 2018: Chemistry, Accountancy

9 April 2018: Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths

13 April 2018: Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)

16 April 2018: All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 1 March 2018: Part - I Language Paper I

2 March 2018: Language Paper II

5 March 2018: Part - II English Paper I

6 March 2018: English Paper II

9 March 2018: Part - III Commerce, Home Science, Geography

12 March 2018: Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics

15 March 2018: All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics

19 March 2018: Physics, Economics

26 March 2018: Chemistry, Accountancy

2 April 2018: Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths

6 April 2018: Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)

Click here for more Education News



Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will conduct class 10, 12 board exam and for the first time class 11 board examination , in March-April 2018. DGE Tamil Nadu has released exam time table for the board exams. For class 10 students, the Board exam will begin on 16 March 2018; Class 12 or higher secondary 2nd year (+2) exam will begin on 1 March 2018. The Board will conduct public examination for class 11 or higher secondary 1st year (+1) students for the first time this year. The exam will begin on 7 March 2018.On 7 August 2017, Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for conducting public exams for students of class XI, and proposed to revise school education syllabus "on par with CBSE standards" in the coming years. School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said in order to ensure that students did not feel the burden of appearing for three consecutive public exams between classes X and XII, changes had been made in the pattern of marks and the duration. Speaking to reporters here today, he said class XI students would also be brought under the ambit of public exams from 2017-'18 adding that orders had been issued in this regard.Exam schedule for class 10, 11, 12 board exams can be found below.