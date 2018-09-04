Registration For Tamil Nadu State Level National Talent Search Exam Ends Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu State Level NTSE Registration Ends Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu state level NTSE will be held in November and the registration process will end tomorrow. Students, studying in class 10, who are interested to apply for the exam, can download the application form from the official website dge.tn.gov.in and handover it to the Principal of the school along with exam fees of Rs 50. As notified by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu the time limit for application submission will not be extended at any cost. Exam fees should be deposited in cash only.

Click here to download the NTSE application form

Upon selection, students will receive scholarship amount of Rs 1250 per month for class 11 to 12 and Rs 2000 per month for undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The scholarship amount for PhD will be fixed in accordance with UGC norms.

'Students studying in Class X during 2018-19 in any recognized school are eligible to appear for the examination. The NMMS awardees also are allowed to appear for NTS Examination,' reads the notification.

The exam would comprise of two papers: Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Qualifying marks for candidates from SC/ST/PH category is 32% in each paper and for others categories it is 40% in each paper.

A total of 233 candidates will be selected for the Tamil Nadu state level NTSE.

