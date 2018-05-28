Tamil Nadu HSC 1st Year Result Date, Time Confirmed

New Delhi:
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu
has confirmed the date and time of HSC first year result. Students awaiting the result can check it on tnresults.nic.in as and when it is declared. As per the latest update given by DGE Tamil Nadu, HSC 1st year result is expected on May 30, 2018 at 9.30 am. The Tamil Nadu 12th class 2nd year result
was released earlier on May 16, 2018. A total of 8 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exam. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%. The SSLC class 10 result
in the State was declared on May 23, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 94.5%. The results were officially announced by the Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan.
Since last year, the DGE Tamil Nadu had decided not to release the topper's list following the CBSE. "CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with, "said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.Tamil Nadu HSC 1st Year Results: How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Enter your exam registration details
Step 4: See your results after submitting it