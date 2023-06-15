Court Setback For Tamil Nadu Minister In Money Laundering Case

Mr Balaji was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

Principal Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's petition seeking to reject his remand of 15 days in a money laundering case.

The judge is yet to hear arguments for Enforcement Directorate's petition for police custody.

Senthil Balaji was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by Sessions Court, in connection with a money laundering case.

This follows after the minister was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case early Wednesday. He was admitted to a hospital after complaining of chest pain during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in the early hours of Wednesday.

Minister Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed the hospital officials.

Opposition leaders have criticized the ED's highhandedness for questioning Mr Balaji for long hours and then taking him into custody after searching his premises on Tuesday.