Parents Accuse Tamil Nadu Hospital Of Giving HIV-Infected Blood To Child

The Tamil Nadu hospital has said that it is ready to face any inquiry.

The parents of a two-year-old girl have alleged that a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has transfused HIV positive blood to her. The hospital authorities have refuted the claimand said that they are ready to face the inquiry.

The infected blood was transfused into the baby while she was being treated at the hospital last year for a heart condition, the parents allege.

The girl's father, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, "Our daughter was admitted to the hospital last July and was discharged after blood transfusion. She developed complications and later when the tests were done; they showed her to be HIV positive".

The hospital has, however, denied the accusation and has said that it is prepared for any inquiry.

Dr Asokan, Dean, Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital told news agency ANI, "We dismiss the allegations. She could have been HIV infected after treatment at some other hospital. We have given all medical records related to her. We expect state government officials to come for inquiry. We are ready."

Coimbatore Human Rights Forum (CHRF) has demanded immediate action after the father's complaint.

VP Sarathy, the chairman of the forum, said, "The girl's father came to us with the complaint. We have gone through all the medical records and they seem to be fabricated to defend the erring doctors. The girl's father has filed a petition to the Coimbatore District Collector who has assured prompt action."

In December last year, a 24-year-old pregnant woman was contracted with HIV after blood transfusion in a Tamil Nadu hospital. The 19-year-old man had donated the HIV-infected blood on November 30 died in December following a suicide attempt. The woman delivered the baby last month and the HIV status of the baby will get confirmed by the end of this month.

(With Inputs From ANI)