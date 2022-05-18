Caught On Camera: Head-On Collision Between Buses In Tamil Nadu

The impact threw the driver and passengers off their seats as the bus came to a sudden stop.

A horrific head-on collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu's Salem was caught on a camera installed inside one of the vehicles.

Thirty people were injured in the accident, according to news channel India Today. Three are said to be critical, another channel Times Now reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when a private bus coming from Edappadi collided with another coming from Thiruchengode, reports said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited.



(Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The footage of the crash appeared to show the bus, which had the camera, travelling at speed when the other one, coming from the opposite direction, swerved into the wrong lane.

The victims were admitted to government and private hospitals in Salem and Edappadi.