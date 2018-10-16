Man Injured During Anti-Sterlite Protest Dies, Number Of Dead Now 14

Justine had been in coma for the past five months.

A person, who was injured during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi district in May, died last night taking the number of dead in the incident to 14. Justine had been in coma for the past five months.

On May 22, 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

The people were protesting against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment.

Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government on May 28 ordered the closure of the plant.

In August, the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the police firing.