Tamil Nadu 'Talking To Big Names' To Reopen Ford Plant: Minister

There is a big chance of something coming in to replace the Ford factory, the minister said (File)

Tamil Nadu is in talks with several automotive majors to explore the potential for reviving the Ford-owned Chennai plant, which ceased operations last July. In 2021, the US automobile manufacturer announced the closure of its Chennai plant as it restructured businesses in India.

"There is a big chance of something coming in to replace the Ford factory. We have lined up a few big names and are talking to them. If they come in, they can move into a space tailor-made for them," the state industries minister, TRB Rajaa, told NDTV.

The minister also addressed speculations around the Ford-owned property being repurposed for real estate and clarified, "We are not considering to develop it as real estate. There are other ways of using it."

The state, however, has no plans of reviving the Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper Smelting plant in Tuticorin - sealed in 2018 after 13 people, protesting against the mining company over alleged pollution and environmental violations by the plant, were killed in police firing.

"There are no plans to resume operations at the Sterlite plant. There are a lot of concerns among the people of Tamil Nadu (around reviving the plant). Unless those are set right and addressed, I don't think anything is going to come out of that soon," Mr Rajaa said.

Asked whether the plant may see a revival if concerns are addressed, the minister said, "Anything that damages the environment is an absolute no for us. If the damage is real, then it's an absolute no. If it's not real, we will look into it. Nothing will move unless the people of Tamil Nadu are taken on board. There should be jobs and growth for the locals. We are very particular about that. Sterlite has wronged the people."

For years, locals around the Sterlite plant have reported a string of health issues, including breathlessness and cancer, allegedly caused by pollution of the air, water and soil by the smelting plant.

Even as the legal proceedings against the mining major continue, Sterlite has denied all allegations of pollution and environmental violations, asserting compliance with all pollution control laws.