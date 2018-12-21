Setback For Sterlite Plant In Tuticorin, High Court Says Can't Reopen Just Yet

On Saturday, the NGT had allowed Vedanta's appeal challenging the closure of its plant

In a major setback to the Vedanta Group that owns the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, the Madras High Court today put on hold the relief granted last week by the National Green Tribunal permitting the reopening of the plant.

Today's order comes on a petition filed by environmentalist Fathima, who had cited pending cases against Sterlite over violations and alleged leak of the green court order much ahead of the verdict.

The Tamil Nadu government had shut down the plant citing violations and health hazard after 13 people died in police firing in May when more than a lakh people gathered demanding its permanent closure. Sterlite has denied these allegations.

On Saturday, the green court had allowed Vedanta's appeal challenging the closure of its plant, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified". The green court had asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to pass a fresh order for renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances. It also directed the company to spend Rs 1 crore within a period of three years for the welfare of inhabitants in the area. During the NGT hearing, the smelter's counsel said the amount may be spent on projects like water supply, hospital, health services and skill development.

Just yesterday, Sterlite announced Rs 100 crore package for educational, health and community development initiatives.

The NGT's order is a setback for locals, environment activists said. They alleged that the Sterlite plant had been polluting groundwater and making people fall ill with serious diseases.

The Tamil Nadu government too had decided to appeal against the green court's order in the Supreme Court.