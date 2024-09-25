Vedanta Chairman's Mother Critical And Hospitalised In Mumbai: 'Ma Is A Fighter'

Mr Agarwal's post has amassed over 6,200 likes.

Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal recently revealed that his mother, who is over 90 years old, has been hospitalised after she fell "seriously sick" during a trip to Mumbai. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Agarwal shared that his mother is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) and sought prayers and blessings for her. "Even now, even after the doctors have said that she is critical, she never fails to recognize us and lights up when she sees me," the Vedanta chairperson wrote.

"She is 90+ and loves to live everyday to the fullest. She's always been the first to dress in new clothes, go to new restaurants, meet new people, or take in new experiences in London, where she has lived with me, on and off, for over 20 years," Mr Agarwal said. "Whenever I visit her, she lifts her head up, opens her eyes and says, 'Sab theek hai, tum kaam pe Jao (Everything is fine, you go to work)'" he continued.

Ma is a fighter and the strongest lady I know.



In the heartfelt post, Mr Agarwal reminisced how growing up, his mother handled the household with Rs 400 a month. He also recalled how, even after the family moved to London, she won the hearts of all the people around her, "including the British people, even though she couldn't speak it (English) well".

"My mother has always been a people's person. I have time and again been amazed by the way she has won the hearts of all the people around her, including the British people, even though she couldn't speak it well. How she is so comfortable with people, I don't know. What I do know is that she is an incredibly special person who has enriched my life, the lives of the entire family and of everyone she knows," Mr Agarwal wrote.

"I still have so much to learn from you, Ma. Seeking all your prayers and blessings for her," the industrialist concluded.

"So beautifully expressed! Our prayers for the mother's speedy recovery. Your description of your mother reminds me of my mother and her similar qualities. She's no longer with us, but continues to positively shape the thoughts and deeds of us all four siblings and many more she happened to touch," one user wrote.

"Touching narration @AnilAgarwal_Ved ji . To retain sensitivities of such level at such a high position is uncommon. You are a grounded to the core. Appreciate," commented another.