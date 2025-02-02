Advertisement
Billionaire Anil Agarwal Recalls Buying His First 330 Sq Ft Mumbai Home: "My Biggest Achievement"

The billionaire recalled that when he first considered buying a home, he had only Rs 75,000-far from enough to afford a property.

Read Time: 2 mins
Billionaire Anil Agarwal Recalls Buying His First 330 Sq Ft Mumbai Home: "My Biggest Achievement"
He purchased a modest 330 sq ft flat, which he considered his greatest achievement

For Vedanta Chairperson Anil Agarwal, buying his first 330 sq ft home in Mumbai was a profound achievement. Sharing his story on X, the billionaire recalled that when he first considered buying a home, he had only Rs 75,000-far from enough to afford a property. Despite this, he aspired to own a home in Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai's most expensive areas.

"When I first arrived in Bombay, I lived near the Cotton Exchange in Kalbadevi. My first business partner had a small office there, and that's where my journey began. Life was simple, but my dreams were not. After years of hard work and jugaad, I finally dared to think about buying my own flat. Sapne bade the, lekin bank mein sirf Rs 75,000 the (My dreams were big, but I had only Rs 75,000 in my account)," he shared.

See the post here:

His friends and well-wishers advised him to look for a home in the suburbs, as it was a more affordable and practical option. However, Agarwal had a different vision. "I wanted to live where the top people lived. Malabar Hill, near Peddar Road-that's where I saw myself because I believed that one day, I would also make it big," he said.

Eventually, he purchased a modest 330 sq ft flat, which he considered his greatest achievement. "That house wasn't just bricks and walls; it was proof that I was moving in the right direction," he reflected. Looking back, he emphasized the importance of ambition and self-belief. "Life is all about dreaming big and believing in yourself. Start small, work hard, and never let anyone tell you what you can or cannot achieve," he concluded.
 

