'Pretty Cool': Anand Mahindra Reacts To Pics Of Japanese-Style Pod Hotel In Noida

The pod or capsule hotel concept, first introduced in Japan in 1979, has been steadily gaining traction worldwide, with India being one of the latest markets to embrace this innovative hospitality trend. The brainchild of architect Kisho Kurokawa, the capsule hotel was designed to provide affordable and efficient lodging for busy professionals and travellers. Recently, a travel vlogger stayed at NapTapGo, a pod-style hotel in Noida Sector 62, and shared her experience on X.

In a detailed thread, @Somya_Crazy posted several pictures, offering a glimpse into this innovative accommodation. The pod hotel features designated capsules or pods for guests, as well as private pod suites. During her stay, she resided in a capsule equipped with a single bed, mirror, control panel, charging points, manual and centralised locks, and an entertainment screen. The hotel also provided a dedicated women's washroom, a common washroom described as "quite clean", and a shared common area.

"Stayed in a pod-style hotel in Noida!", she captioned the pictures.

stayed in a pod style hotel in Noida!



more details tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ut1EOexCBz — Somya (@Somya_Crazy) September 21, 2024

Although her 8-hour stay was largely positive, she noted some drawbacks. The pod was not soundproof, and she could feel disturbances from neighbouring pods, likening it to dormitory-style living. However, she discovered that private room options, priced similarly, might offer better soundproofing and less disturbance.

The vlogger paid ₹1,000 for her 8-hour stay on a Saturday, from 4 am to 12 pm, and mentioned that rates are cheaper on weekdays. Notably, NapTapGo operates on an hourly basis, with a 12-hour booking costing approximately ₹1,000. The hotel offers two options: Private Pods for single occupants and Private POD Room Suites accommodating one adult and one child, with similar amenities.

The tweet also caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is a vocal advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship. He described Noida's capsule hotels as "pretty cool".

That looks pretty cool.



I've always thought that the capsule hotel concept (first seen in Japan) would be ideal for the expansion of functional & clean hotel rooms in India, giving a filip to budget travel.



But how many of you agree? Would you find this claustrophobic? https://t.co/00Uq9E8mXh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 24, 2024

