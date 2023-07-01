Amid Tussle With MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor's Praise For PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi heaped praise on PM Modi for his vision. (FILE)

Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the dismissal of V Senthil Balaji as a minister, Governor RN Ravi heaped praise on PM Modi for his vision.

Addressing a gathering, the Governor said, "If you are weak you are surrounded by enemies, if you are strong you have friends. That is the destiny of Bharat. What the PM has set...again a divine mandate is his appearance, he is such a person who understands what is Bharat and the power of its people...He has set a course that he calls 'Amrit Kaal'. In the next 25 years, this country must be capable of spreading the light of Sanatana Dharma to the whole world."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday wrote to Governor RN Ravi over the dismissal of Mr Balaji as a minister and stating the (Governor) has "no powers to dismiss my ministers".

"I reiterate that you have no power to dismiss my Ministers. That is the sole prerogative of an elected Chief Minister. Your unconstitutional communication dismissing my Minister without my advice is void ab initio and non-est in law and hence has been disregarded," said MK Stalin in a letter. Referring to the Governor's "breakdown of Constitutional machinery" remark, Mr Stalin said it was an alluded remark. "Only a person convicted attracts disqualification," he wrote.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam case.

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Governor dismissed minister Senthil Balaji due to criminal charges against him. However, the decision was later put on hold, and the Governor said he has to seek advice from the Attorney General.

The former Union minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari slammed the dismissal of the jailed minister, tweeting, "Article 164 of COI" The Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister... Since Ministers are appointed on the advice of the Chief Minister they can be removed ONLY on the advice of Chief Minister Unconstitutional Gov."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday termed Balaji's removal as "outrightly unconstitutional."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)