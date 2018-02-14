AIADMK Expels 46 Office Bearers From Krishnagiri District O Panneerselvam, AIADMK co-ordinator, and K Palaniswami, co-coordinator, announced the expulsion of 46 persons from the AIADMK's Krishnagiri unit for "acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals," and for "bringing disrepute" to it.

O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami expelled around 40 AIADMK office bearers from Krishnagiri district Chennai: Top leaders of the ruling AIADMK, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, today continued their disciplinary action against party men, expelling 40-odd office bearers from Krishnagiri district for bringing 'disrepute' to the organisation.



Mr Panneerselvam, AIADMK co-ordinator, and Mr Palaniswami, co-coordinator, announced the expulsion of 46 persons from the AIADMK's Krishnagiri unit for "acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals," and for "bringing disrepute" to it.



They were being expelled from all their present posts, besides from AIADMK's primary membership, the two leaders said in a statement.



They asked AIADMK workers not to have any truck with the expelled members.



Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August, 2017, had earlier warned of action against those going against the party line, following the AIADMK's loss in the RK Nagar by-poll, which was won by its side-lined leader TTV Dhinakaran.



The duo had earlier expelled a number of functionaries, while stripping some of Mr Dhinakaran's key aides of party posts.



