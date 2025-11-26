AIADMK MLA Sengottaiyan Resigns, Likely To Join Actor Vijay's Party

Amid rising political speculations, senior AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan has submitted his resignation to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday at the Secretariat.

Sengottaiyan, who recently demanded the unification of the AIADMK, was expelled from the party over alleged violations of party discipline.

In a significant political twist, Sengottaiyan is now expected to join Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on November 27. However, neither TVK nor Sengottaiyan has confirmed or denied the reports.

Responding to questions about his possible entry into TVK, Sengottaiyan stayed non-committal. His resignation, however, has further fuelled speculation about his next political move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

A veteran in Tamil Nadu politics, Sengottaiyan has been a long-time AIADMK loyalist who worked closely with former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He also served as the campaign in-charge for Jayalalithaa during her tenure.

KA Sengottaiyan's Changing Ties With AIADMK

Earlier in October, Sengottaiyan pushed for the return of sacked figures like ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala, party icon Jayalalithaa's aide, and TTV Dhinakaran.

The expulsion came 24 hours after all four leaders - dubbed the BJP's 'B team' - met in southern Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district to pay tribute to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, a freedom fighter and historic figure in the politically influential Thevar community.

"I am pained, in tears and sleepless over my expulsion," Sengottaiyan had said after his expulsion.

Sengottaiyan, who has worked with the party for over 50 years, said what hurt him the most was the AIADMK not giving him at least a notice or a chance to respond to the allegations against him.

"I didn't issue any ultimatum to the party to re-induct expelled leaders. I only wanted a decision after discussions. My suggestions were to renew the AIADMK and fulfil MGR and Jayalalithaa's dreams," he said.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier branded Sengottaiyan and the other expelled leaders as "betrayers" of the party.