AIADMK Leader, Jailed For Chennai Techie's Death, Gets Bail

Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to AIADMK leader Jayagopal, who had been arrested in alleged connection with the death of a 23-year old woman who died after a banner, fell on her.

The court has also granted conditional bail to his brother-in-law Meghanathan and has directed both of them to pay Rs 50,000 for treatment of poor patients and to stay in Madurai to avoid influencing witnesses.

The 23-year-old woman, Subashree Ravi, was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary allegedly fell on the two-wheeler she was riding on September 12.

Police had named Jayagopal in an FIR related to the case.

After the incident, Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to take cognisance of the illegally put up flex board that fell and led to her death.

Court had also asked the state government to submit a report mentioning steps to eradicate banner culture and actions taken in the particular incident.

The court said that it is tired of passing multiple orders against putting up illegal flex boards.

The accident had sparked a controversy, following which AIADMK and DMK have issued statements urging their cadre not to erect flex boards.

