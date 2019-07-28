19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies After Fainting At Tamil Nadu Waterfall

Police said she had earlier waited in queue to reach the falls.(Representational)

A 19-year-old pregnant woman died after she fainted while bathing in the famous Coutralam water falls in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district Sunday, police said.

Kaleeswari was enjoying a bath along with several other women when she suddenly collapsed, police said.

She was rushed to the government hospital in nearby Tenkasi where she died, they added.

Police said she had earlier waited in queue to reach the falls.

It was not known whether she fainted due to exhaustion or she was

asphyxiated due to a gush of water, police said, adding the exact cause of death will only be known after a post-mortem report.

