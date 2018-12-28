12-Year-Old Boy In Tamil Nadu Rescued After Being Sold Off To Farm Owner

The boy has been sent to the care of a children protection home till the probe is over. (FILE PHOTO)

A 12-year-old boy was rescued after being allegedly sold by his parents to a farm owner for a small amount, police said. The boy's parents were reportedly affected in cyclone Gaja that had hit the coast of Tamil Nadu in November.

The parents, who are daily wage labourers, were in a desperate need of money after they lost their possessions in cyclone Gaja, police said.

The boy was reportedly working as a farm assistant for the past 20 days, looking after the cattle in the land owned by a Chandru at Panangudi village in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam.

Sub-Collector AK Kamalkishore directed childline authorities to rescue the boy after knowing that he was working as a bonded labourer.

The parents, residents of Karikadu village in Thanjavur district, had allegedly sent the boy to work on the farm for a "paltry sum" paid by the landlord, officials said but did not elaborate.

On Monday, the boy was brought to the sub-collector who issued him a certificate releasing him from bonded labour.

A case was filed against the land owner Chandru.

The boy has been sent to the care of a children protection home in Thanjavur till investigations in the case are over.