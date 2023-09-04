Man Dies Of Suffocation After Entering Drainage Line In Gujarat's Surat

A labourer entered to clear a blockage in the 20-foot deep line. (Representational)

One person died of asphyxiation and three others fell unconscious after they entered a drainage line used to draw water for farming in Surat in Gujarat on Monday, a fire department official said.

The four labourers, who were working on a farm plot along Gauravpath Road, fell unconscious after they entered a drainage line, and one of them was declared dead at the civil hospital, in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

"A labourer entered to clear a blockage in the 20-foot deep line used to draw water to irrigate nearby farm plots and fell unconscious. Three others with him, including a minor girl, entered one after the other to check why he was taking long to come out and they too fell unconscious," fire officer SD Dhobi said.

A fire department team rushed the four to a civil hospital in an unconscious state, where one of them was declared dead, officials said.

