Delhi's Most Wanted Gangster Arrested From Gujarat

Delhi's Counter-Intelligence Special Cell on Friday arrested wanted-gangster Jyoti alias Baba, who had a bounty of Rs 1,00,000 on his head, from Surat in Gujarat.

Jyoti Prakash, a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh, was on the run since August 2019 after jumping parole granted by a Haryana court.

"Jyoti was missing since August 2019 after jumping parole granted by a Haryana court and was carrying a reward of Rs 1,00,000 for his arrest. He was also wanted in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOC) Act registered against him and his 11 gang members," the Delhi Police statement said.

Jyoti disclosed that after jumping parole, he joined ranks with liquor barons of Haryana who later connected him with their counterparts from Junagarh in Gujarat.

"He took shelter in Junagarh (Gujarat) and kept changing his hideouts in Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Surat," the police statement added.

The police said that the gangster was devising plans to eliminate his arch-rival Manjeet, another gangster who is presently in judicial custody.

Upon interrogation, the accused led the team to one of his hideouts in Najafgarh from where arms were recovered.

Efforts are being made to trace his other associates, the police said.