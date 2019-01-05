Two Children Among 5 Found Dead In Srinagar, Cops Suspect Suffocation

Police said arrangements were being made to airlift the bodies to their hometown Kupwara. (FILE PHOTO)

Five members of a family, including two children died probably due to suffocation in their rented home in Srinagar, police said on Saturday.

Forty-five-year-old Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh from Kupwara had come to Srinagar with his family a few days ago for his mother's treatment. The family had rented a house in Srinagar's Bemina.

Khurshid, his mother Reshma, his wife Gulshan, and his two children Faizan and Furqaan died on Friday night, probably due to suffocation, police said.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy to find the exact cause of death.

Police said arrangements were being made to airlift the bodies to Kupwara.