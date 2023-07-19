Srinagar Cop Manages Traffic Barefoot Amid Rain, Waterlogging, Wins Praise

The short video clip is winning over the internet and has garnered over 32,000 views on Twitter so far.

A traffic policeman in Srinagar has won praise for managing the movement of vehicles on a busy road here barefoot amid torrential rains.

A video, being widely shared on social media, showed the policeman on duty at the Gupkar Road intersection managing the traffic barefoot as he took out his shoes and socks due to the waterlogging in the area as heavy rains lashed many party of the Valley.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user and an independent weather forecaster, 'Kashmir Weather'.

"Amidst challenging conditions of waterlogged roads and heavy downpour in Srinagar, a traffic cop goes above and beyond, performing his duty barefoot," the Kashmir Weather wrote.

Amidst challenging conditions of waterlogged roads and heavy downpour in Srinagar, a traffic cop goes above and beyond, performing his duty barefoot. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jPLmytrhav — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) July 19, 2023

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also shared the video post, but took a dig at the administration, saying it was a pity that the basic drainage was not improved in Srinagar city when it was beautified under the smart city project ahead of the G20 meeting in May.

"This chowk was just 'beautified' under the "Smart City" programme a month ago to impress the participants of the G20 tamasha. It's a pity the basic drainage wasn't improved when that metallic thing was put in the middle of the road," Abdullah said in a tweet.

