Shia Community Takes Out Muharram Procession In Srinagar After 3 Decades

People had assembled at Gurubazaar around 5.30 am for the 8th Day procession.

After more than three decades since the outbreak of militancy, the Shia community on Thursday took out a Muharram procession on a traditional route in Srinagar passing through the Lal Chowk area, with hundreds of people participating in it amid tight security.

The administration had on Wednesday permitted a two-hour window - from 6 am to 8 am - for the procession. Mourners filled the streets as they peacefully marched on the Gurubazaar to Dalgate route carrying flags and chanting in unison.

"It's a dividend of peace," Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad said, thanking security agencies as well as local volunteers for their assistance.

People had assembled at Gurubazaar around 5.30 am for the 8th Day procession and many hoped that the administration will now allow the important 10th Day march on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the street violence in Jammu and Kashmir has ended and an era of peace has dawned in the Union Territory as he expressed satisfaction over the holding of Muharram procession.

"I am happy to tell you that today the 8th of the Muharram procession was taken out after decades and concluded in Srinagar peacefully. It would be wrong to do any politics on religious events," he said while addressing a conference on Sufism here.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that a three-tier security arrangement has been provided.

This is the first time in more than 30 years that the procession on the 8th day of Muharram has been allowed on the route.

"There was a demand from the Shia community for the past few years that this procession be allowed. After the government took a decision, we made adequate security arrangements for it," he told reporters.

On Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir V K Bhiduri had said the procession was not allowed for the past 32-33 years.

The administration's decision to allow the procession is a "historic step", the official had said. He had also said that the peaceful culmination of the programme will help the administration take similar decisions on other issues.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the government's decision to allow the Muharram procession.

"We welcome this decision. At the same time, we hope that the government takes other steps as well. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a religious leader and he should be released. Prayers should be allowed at Jamia Masjid without any curbs and Eid prayer should be allowed at Eidgah," Mr Abdullah told PTI.

Mr Abdullah had to walk from his residence on Gupkar Road to his office at Nawa-i-Subah due to massive traffic snarls in the city caused by the early morning Muharram procession.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)