Boy, 12, Electrocuted During Muharram Procession In Uttar Pradesh: Police

A 12-year-old child was killed on Wednesday and five others injured in separate incidents of electrocution during the Tazia procession here, police said.

In Tarabganj area at about 1 pm, a Tazia procession was taken out on Muharram and it came in contact with a high-tension wire due to which Ashraf (12) and Riyasat sustained burn injuries.

They were rushed to a medical college, where Ashraf was declared dead while Riyasat's condition was stated to be stable.

In a separate incident in the Telianpurwa village in Itiathok area, four people, including a woman, were injured in a similar incident as the Tazia came in contact with an electricity line.

The injured, identified as Babu, Akram, Gaya Prasad and Munni Devi were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

