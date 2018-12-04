5 Boys Who Threatened To Join Terror Outfits Rescued: J&K Police

The boys from Srinagar were traced by a team of police after their parents lodged a missing report.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said it rescued five boys who had threatened to join terrorists ranks.

The boys from Srinagar were traced by a special team of police after their parents lodged a missing report, a police spokesperson said.

"The parents of some boys from Srinagar reported that they had received phone calls from their children informing them that they were going to join terrorist ranks," the spokesperson said.

"They were brought back safely...No active association of these boys could be found with any outfit," he said, adding that they were counselled and sent back home.