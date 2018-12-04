5 Boys Who Threatened To Join Terror Outfits Rescued: J&K Police

"The parents of some boys from Srinagar reported that they had received phone calls from their children informing them that they were going to join terrorist ranks," a police spokesperson said.

Srinagar | | Updated: December 04, 2018 07:35 IST
The boys from Srinagar were traced by a team of police after their parents lodged a missing report.


Srinagar: 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said it rescued five boys who had threatened to join terrorists ranks.

The boys from Srinagar were traced by a special team of police after their parents lodged a missing report, a police spokesperson said.

"They were brought back safely...No active association of these boys could be found with any outfit," he said, adding that they were counselled and sent back home.

