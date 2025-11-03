"Well-Known Fact His Son, Son-In-Law...": Expelled AIADMK Leader Jabs EPS

Cracks within the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition, widened Monday after expelled leader KA Sengottaiyan accused party boss Edappadi K Palaniswami's son of 'interference'.

Sengottaiyan – ejected from the party last week for championing the return of other expelled senior leaders, including O Panneerselvam, who had challenged EPS for control – claimed that 'interference' was the reason rifts had emerged within AIADMK months before a critical election.

A nine-time MLA, Sengottaiyan also accused EPS – who emerged as AIADMK boss and Chief Minister after a power struggle triggered by J Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016 – of practicing dynastic politics, pointing to 'interventions' by his son, cousin, and son-in-law.

"Looking at problems arising one after the other… not only within the DMK. It is a well-known fact that his (i.e., EPS') son interferes with political affairs, as do his cousin and son-law."

The AIADMK, however, refuted the allegations and insisted the party follows democratic principles that allow every member the chance rise to positions of leadership.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold an Assembly election in April-May next year, with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its ally, the Congress, facing rivals the AIADMK and BJP.

In the build-up to the election the AIADMK has battled with a power struggle; Sengottaiyan had pushed for expelled leaders like OPS and VK Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's aide, to return, arguing that only a 'united' AIADMK could defeat Chief Minister MK Stalin and his ruling DMK.

EPS reacted first by sacking Sengottaiyan and his supporters from party posts and then, last week, booted him from the AIADMK, an act decried by AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, another of the expelled leaders; he called it a "childish act... that does not server party's interests".

All of this happened after Sengottaiyan, OPS, Sasikala, and Dhinakaran met in southern Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district to pay tribute to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, a freedom fighter and historic figure in the politically influential Thevar community.

The meeting was seen as a platform to re-align the AIADMK - specifically, the revival of a Thevar-centric political axis in the southern part of the state - before the election next year.

Both Dhinakaran and OPS belong to that community.

AIADMK boss Edappadi K Palaniswami is from the Gounder community.

After the expulsion Sengottaiyan raged against EPS, calling his decision "illegal" and, in a significant emotional appeal, referencing both Jayalalithaa, a party icon, and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. "I joined this party before EPS… served under MGR and Jayalalithaa. They recognised my loyalty and hard work. Today, I am sleepless and in tears…" he told reporters.

The push to re-include OPS, Sasikala, and Dhinakaran, has been seen as a battle over Jayalalithaa's legacy, and an attempt to reset the party to when it was successful; the late actor-politician was Chief Minister for over 14 years between 1991 and 2016.

Since her death, it has slipped to three consecutive election losses; the 2019 and 2024 parliamentary polls and the 2021 Assembly poll, and many expect it to lose next year too, defeats for which that Sengottaiyan has blamed EPS' autocratic functioning and leadership.

Sengottaiyan's expulsion and the (possible) emergence of a Thevar axis – as a direct counter to the EPS-led AIADMK – are dramatic subplots in Tamil Nadu, as is the possibility of an alliance between these four and actor-politician Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Vijay and the TVK, battling back from bad press over the Karur stampede, had made it very clear they want nothing to do with the DMK or the BJP in the run-up to this election. They have, however, been less critical of the AIADMK, specifically MG Ramachandran and his legacy.

