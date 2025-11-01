AIADMK Leader KA Sengottaiyan Slams EPS After Expulsion, Vows Legal Fight

A day after being expelled from the AIADMK, veteran leader and nine-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan hit back at party chief Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS), calling the decision "illegal" and announcing that he would approach the court.

Choking with emotion, Sengottaiyan said he had been part of the AIADMK for 53 years and had not even been issued a show-cause notice before expulsion.

"I joined this party long before EPS. I have served under MGR and J Jayalalithaa, they recognised my loyalty and hard work. Today, I am sleepless and in tears," he said.

The action against him was triggered by his meeting with expelled leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS), VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran at the memorial of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon on October 30, during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

Defending himself, Sengottaiyan said, "I met OPS, Sasikala and TTV only to bring them together."

Taking direct aim at EPS, he declared, "None but EPS deserves a Nobel for betrayal. The whole country knows how he became Chief Minister after Sasikala left for jail. The country knows who the real betrayer is."

He dismissed EPS's allegation that he was acting as the "B-Team of the DMK", retorting: "I am not the B-Team, EPS is A1, tacitly refering to the cases around murders in Jayalalithaa's Kodanadu estate."

Sengottaiyan accused EPS of autocratic functioning and blamed his leadership for the AIADMK's electoral setbacks.

"After EPS took charge, we lost the 2019 Lok Sabha, 2021 Assembly, 2024 Lok Sabha and local body polls," he said.

He also claimed that twice after Jayalalithaa's death, he was offered to take charge of the party but stepped back to prevent a split.

"I never issued an ultimatum to re-induct expelled leaders. I only asked for a decision through discussions. My suggestions were to renew the AIADMK and fulfil the dreams of MGR and Jayalalithaa," he said.

Reacting sharply, EPS accused Sengottaiyan of betraying the party and siding with expelled leaders. He said decisions taken by the General Council were final and action was based on party rules.

"He had already started working as DMK's B-Team. At a function in his constituency to distribute cycles, there were no photos of Jayalalithaa. That is when it began," EPS remarked.

He reiterated that contacting leaders removed from primary membership was a serious breach.

Sengottaiyan also alleged that EPS was still only an "interim" General Secretary and said he had endorsed EPS in the past solely to prevent a split. "Now we only echo people's sentiments for AIADMK to regain power," he added.

With tensions escalating, political circles are watching closely whether Sengottaiyan and other expelled leaders attempt a comeback into the AIADMK or drift towards actor Vijay's political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).