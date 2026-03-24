"Kanimozhi A Threat To Udhayanidhi Stalin, Denied Seat": Tamil Leader's Jibe

The DMK's seat arithmetic for the April 23 Tamil Nadu election has been questioned by a regional party - the Naam Tamizhar Katchi - as a tactic to shield Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and is widely seen as his heir apparent.

NTK leader Seeman claimed the DMK had baulked against fielding Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, one of its more vocal and recognisable faces, because she might upstage Udhayanidhi.

Seeman declared Kanimozhi's presence in state politics could threaten the junior Stalin's eventual succession. Seeman also questioned the strategy behind seat allotment to allies.

Sources said Kanimozhi - a two-time MP from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi - wanted to contest the Assembly election and play a role in state politics. The same sources, though, said the DMK leadership was not in favour of her entering the state politics arena. This, Seeman claimed, underlines power challenges within the DMK's power family.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's pre-plotted path to the party boss position, sources said, had left his paternal aunt worrying about her own rank within the DMK. She is keen, sources said, to maintain her standing with its ideological and intellectual base.

She is also aware, sources said, that she is the DMK's most prominent woman leader.

Seeman's comments came ahead of a parliamentary discussion on reserving seats for women.

Speaking to reporters, the NTK leader said, "Despite being an efficient and able woman leader, and the daughter of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi the DMK is not allotting a seat to her."

Neither the party nor Kanimozhi has commented, so far, on the claim.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay's electoral debut - at the head of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - is expected to affect the DMK's influence over youth and women voters, the latter of which has been a traditional weak link for the party. Fielding an appreciable number of women candidates could help it overcome that disadvantage, a section of election analysts have suggested.

Seeman's comments could also be seen as an overture to Left parties at a time when the DMK is finalising seat-share talks with an alliance of 25+ members. And the more that number swells, the fewer will be the seats the DMK is willing to gamble on, particularly since it is already contesting less than it did in the 2021 election.