TDP Ministers To Quit NDA Government Today, Says Chandrababu Naidu: LIVE Updates

New Delhi: Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to pull out two ministers from the Centre. The move came following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's statement saying it would be difficult for the government to give Andhra "special status". Mr Naidu, ho had joined the NDA 46 months ago, said the two ministers will send in their resignations this morning as the centre had not kept its promises. The two ministers who would quit are aviation minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and junior minister for science and technology YS Chowdhury. TDP lawmaker Ravindra Babu, however, told NDTV that pulling out the ministers was the first step and that the next logical step was to exit the alliance.
TDP lawmakers have continuously pressured the government ever since the union budget was presented, disrupting parliament by shouting slogans demanding that Andhra Pradesh be given central funding under special status. Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement after discussions with his party members of Parliament in Delhi.
Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and minister of state for science and technology Y.S. Chowdary are going to give a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.
Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut says, "Shiv Sena had expected this. Other parties have walked out of NDA too. Allies no longer have good relations with BJP. Gradually their grudges will spill out and eventually they'll walk out of alliance."
Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ashok Gajapathi Raju on being asked if he is going to step down says, "What silly questions!".
BJP Ministers in Andhra Pradesh cabinet have submitted their resignation in the Chief Minister's office in Amaravati.
