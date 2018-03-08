TDP Ministers To Quit NDA Government Today, Says Chandrababu Naidu: LIVE Updates

Chandrababu Naidu had joined the National Democratic Alliance 46 months ago. (File photo)

Here are the LIVE Updates from this big story:

Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to pull out two ministers from the Centre. The move came following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's statement saying it would be difficult for the government to give Andhra "special status". Mr Naidu, ho had joined the NDA 46 months ago, said the two ministers will send in their resignations this morning as the centre had not kept its promises. The two ministers who would quit are aviation minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and junior minister for science and technology YS Chowdhury. TDP lawmaker Ravindra Babu, however, told NDTV that pulling out the ministers was the first step and that the next logical step was to exit the alliance.TDP lawmakers have continuously pressured the government ever since the union budget was presented, disrupting parliament by shouting slogans demanding that Andhra Pradesh be given central funding under special status. Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement after discussions with his party members of Parliament in Delhi.