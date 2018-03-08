Chandrababu Naidu's Ministers Yet To Quit, BJP Ministers Do It In Andhra: 10 Points

TDP has been demanding for central funds for Andhra Pradesh under special status.

Hyderabad: Chandrababu Naidu's two ministers in the central government are yet to resign, but the BJP's two ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's state cabinet have quit this morning. Mr Naidu had late last night announced his decision to pull out his Telugu Desam Party's ministers from the centre, hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out "special status" for Andhra Pradesh. TDP lawmaker Ravindra Babu told NDTV that the next "logical step" is to exit the BJP-led national alliance NDA, but Chandrababu Naidu seemed to leave options open, saying he would "plan further course of action" based on the Centre's reaction to his decision.