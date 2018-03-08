TDP Pulling Out Its Ministers From NDA Government Is Just Political Posturing, Says Congress For years Congress has been struggling to secure what is due to Andhra Pradesh, TDP pulling out its ministers now means nothing, says MM Pallam Raju

Share EMAIL PRINT Congress: TDP's decision to pull out its ministers from NDA government is "too little, too late" New Delhi: The Telegu Desam Party's decision to pull out its ministers from the NDA government at the Centre was "too little, too late", as it "has done nothing" to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh, in the past four years, the Congress said on Thursday.



Senior Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh and former union minister MM Pallam Raju's remarks came soon after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a late night press conference, announced that two central ministers, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary, of the TDP would resign from the central government.





Mr Raju alleged, TDP pulling out its ministers is just political posturing in view of the prevailing public mood.



Sources in the Congress say, there is no possibility of a potential tie-up after the exit of its ministers from the NDA government.





For all these years the Congress has been struggling to secure what is rightfully due to the state and the TDP has "sacrificed" the state's interests and is now indulging in political posturing claimed the Congress. "Pulling out ministers from the government means nothing," the party leader said.



"This clearly shows cracks have appeared in NDA...It needs to be seen what Mr Naidu does after this," said CPI leader D Raja.





Political parties in Andhra Pradesh have been demanding special category status for the state after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014.



Mr Naidu's announcement came barely hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a press conference in New Delhi, on Wednesday, said funds equivalent to what a special category state receives would be extended to Andhra Pradesh, but drew a line saying politics cannot increase the amount of money.



"We have now come out of the NDA. Party-to-party issue will be decided later," Mr Naidu added, hinting that their alliance may continue in the future.



"When the intended purpose (of joining the Union Cabinet) has not been served, there is no point in continuing. For me the sole agenda is to safeguard the interests of the state, Mr Naidu said.



(With inputs from PTI)



