Chandrababu Naidu May Declare Break-Up With BJP This Week, Say Sources: 10 Points

A survey among the TDP cadre reportedly found that 95 per cent want the alliance to called off. (File)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to announce soon that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is exiting the BJP-led national alliance NDA, with the Centre clear that it will not accede to the state's demand for "special status." The two TDP ministers in the union cabinet, YS Chowdary and Ashok Gajapati Raju, could resign by Saturday, sources said. A survey among the TDP cadre showed that 95 per cent favour ending the partnership with the BJP, struck just ahead of the 2014 national election. Mr Naidu is expected to address the state assembly today.