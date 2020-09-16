More Stringent Punishment For Dowry Deaths, Stalking In State: K Palaniswami

Minimum punishment for dowry deaths will be 10 years, K Palaniswami said (File)

Punishment for offences against women and children, including causing deaths by demanding dowry, stalking and selling minors for prostitution, will be made more stringent in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Steps will be taken to bring amendments to the Indian Penal Code by taking the Centre's nod to provide a higher level of punishment for offences against women and children, he said.

The proposed move is to ensure better safety and security for women and children, he said while making a statement in the House.

As per the proposal, the minimum punishment for dowry deaths will be 10 years from the present seven and for disrobing, the minimum sentence will be enhanced to five years from three now and the maximum punishment, ten years from seven.

Similarly, stalking, on a second or subsequent conviction will see a maximum of seven years imprisonment from the present five, Mr Palaniswami said.

Recommendation will be made to the Union government to enhance the maximum punishment for selling and buying minors for prostitution to life imprisonment from 10 years now and for insertion of a minimum sentence of seven years, he said.

"I would like to resolutely say that Amma's government will always be a fortress of protection to women and children," he said.

Explaining the ongoing initiatives, he said those continuously involved in crimes against women and children were being detained under the Goondas Act.

A separate 'Crimes against women and children unit' was created in the Tamil Nadu police for the first time in the country on March 6, 2019 and it continued to function efficiently, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)