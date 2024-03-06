Missing 9-Year-Old Girl's Body Found With Hands, Legs Tied: Puducherry Cops

The body of a nine-year-old girl child, who went missing a few days ago, was retrieved from a drain near her house in Muthialpet block in the union territory, police said.

As soon as the girl, a fifth standard student in a government school in Muthialpet went missing on the evening of March 2, her parents filed a complaint with the police after looking for her at various places.

Police launched an extensive search to trace the girl, sources said. Her parents, along with residents of Solai Nagar area in Muthialpet, staged a road-roko on Tuesday demanding police action to find the girl.

Police suspected the girl could have been kidnapped and killed.

Meanwhile, on receipt of information that a sack was floating in a drain near the girl's house, police rushed to the spot and retrieved it and found the body of the missing girl inside. Her hands and legs were found tied with ropes.

Police sources said the body was taken to the government hospital at Kadirkamam near here and a post-mortem would be conducted at JIPMER on Wednesday.

Residents along with the girl's parents staged a protest at Muthialpet junction on Tuesday, urging the police to intensify the investigation. Police were deployed to ensure law and order along with Central Industrial Security Force personnel.

Police sources said two suspects had been taken into custody. "We are interrogating the suspects, and will get a clear picture during interrogation," the sources added.

Independent legislator Prakash Kumar presented a memorandum to the Director General of Police seeking steps to arrest those behind the death of the girl. He also wanted CCTV cameras to be installed in various places in Muthialpet.

The school where the girl was studying declared a holiday on Wednesday to mourn the death of the student, school sources said.

