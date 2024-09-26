Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Of House In Bhopal: Cops

The body was sent to a hospital for investigations, an official said (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was found dead in a water tank of a locked house at a multi-storeyed building in Bhopal on Thursday, two days after she went missing, police said.

After the body was found, angry locals blocked a road and gheraoed Shahjahanabad police station while demanding death penalty for the killers.

Police have picked up two persons in connection with the incident, sources said.

At least 100 policemen, as well as drones and divers (for search in nearby water bodies and drains) had been roped in trace the girl, who went missing on Tuesday noon from the building where her family resided, police said.

She was found dead in a flat of the same building after the house was opened, they said.

The girl's family members along with locals staged a road blockade, claiming they had asked police to get the locked flat opened after filing the missing complaint but the police did not pay heed to their demand.

The protesters cleared the road after some time but continued their sit-in agitation outside the police station, seeking death penalty for the killers.

When contacted, a Shahjahanabad police official refused to give details of the case and said he was involved in maintaining law and order as of now.

Local MLA Atif Arif Aqueel also visited the police station after the body was found.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police HC Mishra and other senior police officials could not be contacted after repeated calls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)