Man Slits Throat Of 3-Year-Old Niece In Bhopal, Cops Say He Was Depressed

The accused was dealing with depression due to unemployment, cops said (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a man suffering from depression killed his three-year-old niece by slitting her throat in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, a police officer reported on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night around 10 pm in the Jahangirabad locality of the city.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody, the officer added.

"Police at Jahangirabad police station received information last night about the murder of a three-year-old girl. Acting promptly, the police team reached the spot and found that the minor's maternal uncle, Faraz, had killed her by slitting her throat with a knife," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Priyanka Shukla told ANI.

"The accused, who holds a B.Sc degree, was dealing with depression due to unemployment. During this time, the murder took place. The police have taken Faraz into custody, and he is currently being interrogated," she said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 103(1) (Punishment for murder), 296 (Obscene acts and songs), and 353(1) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023.

The family reportedly taunted the man and urged him to find work, which allegedly led him to become furious and slit the throat of his niece, who was playing at home.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)