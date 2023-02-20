Husband Shot During Fight Between 2 Wives In Bhopal

The police said the man's divorce case with his first wife is pending. (representational)

A man allegedly suffered a gunshot during a fight between his two wives in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened when Taher Khan's first wife Anjum, along with her son and a few others, reached his house, and got into an argument with his second wife, Huma Khan. The argument soon turned into a fight.

The police said that the divorce case of Taher and Anjum is pending, under which Anjum has also claimed some of Taher's property.

Talking to ANI, Bhopal ACP Virender Mishra said, "A man namely Taher Khan was shot at, during a scuffle with his first wife Anjum. He is facing a divorce case filed by Anjum."

"Anjum reached his house with two or three people. Tahir Khan was taking a bath when his second wife Huma Khan had a fight with her. Hearing the dispute, Tahir Khan came out of the bathroom, and one of them shot him," he added.

The ACP informed that the second wife has also been admitted to Hamidia Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The police added that it is still not confirmed who fired the shot, and were further looking into the incident.

