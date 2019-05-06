Bengaluru Driver Initiates Green Drive, Maintains Mini Garden In His Bus

Driver Narayanappa's mini garden in the bus consists of nearly 14 plants

A bus driver has found a unique way to create awareness about keeping the environment green among the commuters.

Narayanappa, who is working with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) as a bus driver from the last 27 years, has become an inspiration to many by taking the green route. He has planted a mini garden in the bus he drives, which plies between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur in the city.

He said, "I have been doing it for the last three to four years to create awareness about keeping the environment green."

The mini garden consists of nearly 14 plants placed at the front and the back of the bus, which Narayanappa waters on a daily basis.

His efforts are being appreciated by the commuters, who feel that it is a very noble thought by him to provide greenery in the bus.

"It is great. It is a very noble thought by him to provide greenery in the bus and he is doing this despite his busy schedule. I really appreciate this thought and the task he is doing," said Grace, a commuter.

